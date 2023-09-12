2 displaced after fire in Lake Ridge

Prince William County fire and rescue: “[Monday, September 11, 2023, 10:45 AM] units were dispatched to the 12900 block of Orleans Street (Lake Ridge) for a house fire. Crews arrived with smoke and fire showing from the attic in the front of the house. An occupant had been outside, smelled smoke and observed smoke coming from the attic. Rapid actions quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported. The structure sustained moderate damage and was posted unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The American Red Cross assisted the two (2) adult occupants. The Fire Marshal’s Office contributed the cause of the fire to a faulty attic fan.”