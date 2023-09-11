Woodbridge man charged with attempted rape

Prince William Police Department: “Attempted Rape | Domestic Related *ARREST – On September 6, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Springwoods at Lakeridge Apartments located in the 12300 block of Midsummer Lane in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that morning, was arrested. The accused, identified as Miguel Angel IBARRA CHEVEZ, was located in the Woodbridge area, and taken into custody without incident. Arrested on September 6: Miguel Angel IBARRA CHEVEZ, 27, of the 3600 block of Elm Farm Road in Woodbridge. Charged with attempted rape, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Attempted Rape | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On September 6 at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the Springwoods at Lakeridge Apartments located in the 12300 block of Midsummer Lane in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused held the victim down and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was eventually able to separate from the accused before she retrieved her phone and began to contact the police. Before the victim could complete the call, the accused took the victim’s phone. A brief struggle over the phone ensued, and the victim was scratched by the accused. The victim regained the phone and contacted the police. The accused fled prior to police arriving at the apartment. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Miguel Angel IBARRA CHEVEZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On September 6, the second suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) on August 31, was arrested. The accused, identified as Brandon Lamont MCKINNEY, was taken into custody without incident. On September 5, a 26-year-old man was previously arrested in connection to the robbery investigation. Arrested on September 6: Brandon Lamont MCKINNEY, 28, of the 1500 block of Ranger Loop in Woodbridge. Charged with principal in the second degree of robbery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery *SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED | ARREST [Previously Released] – On September 5, one of the suspects sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) on August 31, was arrested. While investigating the incident, officers identified the acquaintance as Brandon Lamont MCKINNEY, and the man who took the victim’s property as Jeffrey Farenzo OWUSU. On September 2, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for both suspects. On September 5, the OWUSU suspect was located and taken into custody. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to locate the MCKINNEY suspect.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On August 31 at 7:04 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and a male acquaintance, were in the parking lot of the above area when a vehicle pulled up next to them. The male acquaintance got into the vehicle which was occupied by three black males and a white female. When the victim refused to get inside the vehicle, one of the other male occupants of the vehicle grabbed her bag before the vehicle sped off. The victim, who was not injured, reported her bag and a safe missing. One of the suspects was described as a black male with long hair twists that were in a ponytail on the side of his head.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On September 6, the suspect sought in connection to the strangulation that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 12600 block of Aubrey Glen Terrace in Woodbridge (22192) on September 4, was arrested. The accused, identified as Isaac Opoku AGYEMANG, was taken into custody without incident. Arrested on September 6: Isaac Opoku AGYEMANG, 26, of the 12600 block of Aubrey Glen Terrace in Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On September 4 at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12600 block of Aubrey Glen Terrace in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the home. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her against the side of the residence before the parties separated. The accused fled prior to police arriving at the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Isaac Opoku AGYEMANG. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Shooting at a Residential Dwelling | Animal Cruelty – On September 6 at 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12700 block of Dulcinea Place in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate arrows that struck a home and family pet. The investigation revealed residents of the home were in the backyard when an arrow struck the family’s dog. The dog, a Yorkshire-Terrier mix, was transported to an emergency veterinarian where the injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. While investigating the incident, officers determined earlier that day, sometime between noon and 1:00 p.m., two additional arrows were fired. One of the arrows struck the rear doorframe of the above residence while the second arrow struck the rear doorframe of a neighboring residence where a 23-year-old female resident was in the backyard. No suspect was located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 5 at 4:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Nokesville Road and Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-

old man, arranged to sell a phone to an unknown man via a social media app. While the victim was at the arranged meeting location, he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man grabbed the phone and pushed the victim before running to a waiting vehicle which quickly fled the area. The victim, and two acquaintances, followed the suspect vehicle which stopped in the above area where an altercation ensued. The victim was able to retrieve the phone before the parties dispersed. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No weapons were displayed or used during the incident. The suspect was described as a black male with a medium build wearing no shirt and grey sweatpants.”

“Commercial Burglary – On September 6 at 11:57 p.m., officers responded to Wigs Global Food LLC located at 14130 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the

business, officers observed the front glass door was shattered. The investigation revealed entry was made into the business through the shattered door and a cash register was taken. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area, no suspect was located. No additional property was reported missing, and no additional property damage was reported.”

“Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 6 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the McDonalds located at 4245 Dale Boulvard in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a man yelling at customers inside the business. Officers arrived at the restaurant and made contact with the man, later identified as the accused, who was determined to be wanted for an unrelated incident. The accused was detained without

incident and was being escorted out of the restaurant when he struck an officer with his hands. The accused was re-secured and escorted to a police vehicle. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Robert Sanchez GOINS, was arrested. Arrested on September 6: [No Photo Available] Robert Sanchez GOINS, 40, of 13730 Greenbriar Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with assault & battery on LEO. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $3,000 Unsecured Bond.”