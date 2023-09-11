VDOT travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.) Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closed.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closures at mile markers 136–134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at multiple points between interchanges. Paving activities at mile markers 111-108.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Starting Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Single northbound lane closure at mile marker 119, near the Po River bridge, for erosion repair. This lane will be closed 24 hrs. a day for up to an estimated 4 weeks.

Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 130–131 for work on overhead sign foundations. Construction for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.?Single lane closure at mile markers 134–136. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday?–?Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140–142. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound and Southbound Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures near the I-95 interchange for work on overhead sign foundations. Single lane closures northbound between 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and southbound between 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Paving on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride in milled areas. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Old Courthouse Road: Monday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Hospital Center Boulevard: Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Old Courthouse Road. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Traffic Signal Maintenance: Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile overnight lane closures at multiple traffic signals in Stafford County for routine traffic signal maintenance. Follow traffic control direction at scene. Locations include the intersections of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road, Deacon Road and Leeland Road, Mountain View Road and Choptank Road, and Staffordborough Boulevard and the Stafford Marketplace shopping center.

Mine Road Park and Ride: Starting Tuesday, September 12. CLOSED. This Park and Ride commuter lot will be closed 24 hours a day beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for a resurfacing project. The right turn lane from Mine Road into the Park and Ride lot will also be closed. Once work begins, the lot will be closed for 15 consecutive days. Read the release.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road) Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road)in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for road construction between Market Street and Bakers Lane. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Route 3: Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile single lane closures for pavement marking work on Route 3 eastbound and westbound near the intersections of Gateway Boulevard, Carl D. Silver Parkway, Harrison Road, and Spotswood Furnace Road in Spotsylvania.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive as part of a widening project.

Market Street: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Market Street between Route 1 and Spotsylvania Avenue. Construction for an intersection improvement project.

Traffic Signal Maintenance: Sunday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile overnight lane closures at multiple traffic signals in Spotsylvania County for routine traffic signal maintenance. Follow traffic control direction at scene. Intersections include Market Street and Spotsylvania Avenue, Route 3 and Andora Drive, Leavells Road and Loriella Park entrance, Courthouse Road and Block House Road.

Old Salem Church Road Park and Ride CLOSED. This Park and Ride commuter lot will remain closed this week for a resurfacing project underway. Read the release.

—Virginia Department of Transportation