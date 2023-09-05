Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On August 30th at 12:25 p.m. Lieutenant D.T. Diggs was traveling southbound on I-95 near the 141 mile-marker when he observed a black Mercedes on the shoulder behind him approaching at a high rate of speed.”

“First Sergeant W.T, Johnson was also traveling southbound on I-95 on his marked Harley Davidson just ahead of Lt. Diggs. It appeared the Mercedes driver noticed the law enforcement motorcycle and entered the flow of traffic in front of Lt. Diggs’ unmarked patrol vehicle. As the suspect pulled even with First Sgt. Johnson, both deputies activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.”

“The suspect looked over at First Sgt. Johnson, smirked, and rapidly accelerated to initiate a pursuit. The suspect sped up to over 110 mph using the shoulder again in his attempt to escape justice. As deputies set up further South to deploy spike strips, the suspect took the Centreport Parkway exit and headed West toward Mountain View Road.”

“The suspect was evidently unfamiliar with the road and took the 90 degree curve too quickly and struck an oncoming car, disabling the Mercedes. The driver and passenger fled from the damaged vehicle faster than Bud Light investors. But this is Stafford County. A perimeter was quickly established, drone was on the way and our K-9 teams hit the ground running.”

“Within five minutes, as K-9 Titan closed in, both the driver and passenger were in custody. The driver was identified as Daniel Nunez Mendozo, 25, of Woodbridge. He was charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, reckless driving, driving suspended, no insurance, and fictitious registration.”

“Not even rich men North of Richmond will be able to bail him out as Nunez Mendoza was held without bond.”

“The passenger was identified and released. The occupants of the struck vehicle were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Thank you to the Virginia State Police for their assistance with the apprehension. Great work by the K-9 teams of Sgt. B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan and Deputy F.A. Martinez and K-9 Mija.”