2 firefighters injured, 2 adults displaced after blaze

Prince William fire and rescue: “Last evening (Monday, September 4, 2023, 8:45 PM), units were dispatched for a house fire in the 9200 block of Rainbow Falls Drive (Bristow). Crews arrived with fire showing from the attached garage and spreading further into the home and attic. The fire was quickly brought under control. Two (2) firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated and released from a medical facility. No other injuries were reported. The home sustained significant damage and was posted unsafe to occupy, displacing two (2) adults. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the garage caused by accidental electrical issues.”