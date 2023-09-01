2 adults displaced after fire in Dale City

Prince William fire and rescue: “Earlier this morning, units were dispatched to a townhouse on fire in the 4600 block of Whitaker Place. Crews arrived with fire to the rear of the home extending up into the attic. The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The home sustained major damage, and the Building Official declared the structure unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross is assisting 2 adults who resided at the address. The Fire Marshal’s Office stated the fire was electrical in origin and was determined to be accidental.”