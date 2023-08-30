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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Stay connected with Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism by clicking here!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers associated with a cold front passage this morning will give way to a mixture of clouds and sun this afternoon. Highs today will be 80s for most, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.”

“Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 9 to 11 mph.”

“Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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