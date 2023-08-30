Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers associated with a cold front passage this morning will give way to a mixture of clouds and sun this afternoon. Highs today will be 80s for most, with 60s and 70s in the mountains.”

“Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 9 to 11 mph.”

“Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.”