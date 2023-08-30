Suspected felon smashes cop cars at Wawa in escape attempt

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On August 28th at 9:32 p.m. Deputy S.T. Myers and his K-9 partner Gunner observed a stolen Ford F-150 at the Wawa on South Gateway Drive.”

“The driver of the stolen vehicle was reported to be Wayne Motley, 46, of Spotsylvania, who was already wanted for felony charges. Much like the Steel Curtain defense of the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers, Deputy D.S. Jett, Sergeant M.E. Gordon and First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf made their way to the scene to block any escape path.”

“The suspect was pumping gas into the stolen truck as Deputy Myers pulled his marked patrol car in front of the truck and Deputy Jett tucked in behind the poached pick-up. The deputies conducted a high-risk encounter, ordering the suspect to raise his hands and walk back to Deputy Jett. The suspect initially complied, but then bolted into the truck and pulled forward into the side of Deputy Myers’ SUV. After the initial crash, the suspect backed into Deputy Jett’s vehicle and proceeded to pinball between the two patrol cars, trying to make room for an escape.”

“Sgt. Gordon arrived on scene and placed the front of her car against the side of the filched Ford. First Sergeant Fetterolf used his ASP baton to break out both driver’s side windows, leading the suspect to surrender. The driver, and sole occupant, was positively identified as Wayne Motley.”

“He was found to be wanted in Stafford for unauthorized use and petit larceny and in Spotsylvania for felony failure to appear. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected controlled substances and a needle in a stack of needles.”

“Motley was additionally charged with obstruction, vandalism to the Wawa gas pumps, two counts of felony vandalism to Sheriff’s vehicles, misdemeanor vandalism to a Sheriff’s vehicle, felony eluding, driving suspended, possession of a controlled substance, attempted malicious wounding to a police K-9 (since Gunner was in the vehicle), DUI, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and refusal.”

“He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. None of the deputies or K-9 Gunner were injured during the incident.”