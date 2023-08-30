Charges filed after threatening message left on the voicemail at Anthony Burns Elementary School

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A juvenile student has been charged after a threat of violence to a Stafford County school.”

“On August 28 deputies learned of a threatening message left on the voicemail at Anthony Burns Elementary School this weekend. Sergeant J.T. Harrod III immediately began the investigation and coordinated with school staff to identify the caller. With the expert assistance of a network engineer for the schools, Sergeant Harrod quickly learned the phone number of the suspect.”

“Armed with the suspect’s phone number, it didn’t take long to identify the suspect. A charge of threatening language over the phone is pending for the suspect. Juvenile Intake was contacted and elected to release the juvenile to a parent instead of detention.”

“This case does not appear to be related to the threats received at Stafford High School and Brooke Point High School last week.”

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the Stafford County Public Schools for the quick resolution of this case. Protecting our children and school staff remains a primary focus of our office.”