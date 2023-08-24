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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!


National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A wide range of weather is expected across the area today as a warm front slowly moves through. There will be multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, although not all areas will see rain.”

“This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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