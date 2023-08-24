Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!



National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A wide range of weather is expected across the area today as a warm front slowly moves through. There will be multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms, although not all areas will see rain.”

“This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”