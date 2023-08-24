Prince William GOP on rising crime in Prince William: ‘Criminals are emboldened; Jail is a revolving door’ By Uriah Kiser Published August 24, 2023 at 5:30PM | Updated August 25, 2023 at 4:28PM Matt Lowery is running to replace Amy Ashworth as the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Amy Ashworth #Courts #Crime #Locals Only #Matt Lowery #Prince William Police