AG issues opinion after Prince William defies governor: Schools should follow model policy

The Center Square: “Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion today, arguing that the governor’s model policies comply with federal and state nondiscrimination laws and that “local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with them.”

“The opinion comes at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been advocating since the release of the latest version of the Virginia Department of Education’s “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” for their adoption — to strong resistance from some districts in the commonwealth.”

Prince William joined Fairfax in defying the governor’s policies.