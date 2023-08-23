Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Near to slightly below normal temperatures and lower humidity will continue today. The daytime will likely remain dry, but clouds may begin to increase this afternoon.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

“Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”