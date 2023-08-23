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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Near to slightly below normal temperatures and lower humidity will continue today. The daytime will likely remain dry, but clouds may begin to increase this afternoon.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

“Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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