OmniRide unveils 15 new buses during Ribbon Cutting

OmniRide: “OmniRide held a ribbon cutting for new buses on August 23 at the OmniRide Western Facility in Manassas. Members of the Board of Commissioners were in attendance. Remarks were made by Board Chair Victor Angry, OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider, and Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) Executive Director Kate Mattice.”

“Eight of the 15 commuter buses and one of the four local buses were purchased through NVTC’s Commuter Choice program. The commuter buses will be used to serve the Staffordboro Commuter Lot – with transportation to Washington, D.C, and the Pentagon. These buses include custom designed upholstery, passenger seatbelts, charging stations, brighter destination signs, and an on-board air purifier.”