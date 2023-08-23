NPS: Prince William Forest Park tourists spend $19 million

National Park Service: “A new National Park Service report shows that 294,916 visitors to Prince William Forest Park in 2022 spent $19.1 million in communities near the park.”

“That spending supported 222 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $27 million.”

“The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service. The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.”

“As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $9 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector had the second greatest effects, with $4.6 billion in economic output nationally.”

“Report authors also produced a tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value-added, and output effects by sector for national, state and local economies. The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage.”

The park sits at 18170 Park Entrance Road in Triangle.