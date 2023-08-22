Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Seasonable temperatures along with lower humidity will arrive today as a cold front departs to the south. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 10 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.”