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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Seasonable temperatures along with lower humidity will arrive today as a cold front departs to the south. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 10 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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