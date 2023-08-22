Prince William New safety measures a focus as Prince William schools welcome 91,000 students on the first day By Uriah Kiser Published August 22, 2023 at 3:03PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:25PM Prince William Times: “About 650 big yellow school buses hit Prince William County roads Monday morning as the new school year dawned for more than 91,000 students.” “Superintendent LaTanya McDade began the morning outside Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, where the school’s cheerleaders and marching band performed for TV news cameras and arriving students.” Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Prince William County Public Schools