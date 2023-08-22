Published August 22, 2023 at 3:03PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:25PM

New safety measures a focus as Prince William schools welcome 91,000 students on the first day

Prince William Times: “About 650 big yellow school buses hit Prince William County roads Monday morning as the new school year dawned for more than 91,000 students.”

“Superintendent LaTanya McDade began the morning outside Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, where the school’s cheerleaders and marching band performed for TV news cameras and arriving students.”