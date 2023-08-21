Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 148–146 as construction continues for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. Single lane closed 10 p.m., Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. Two lanes open while one southbound lane remains closed and 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 125–124. Beam placement for construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, 11:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals and 4:30 a.m. All southbound lanes open.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave at mile markers 108-104.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for paving work at mile markers 111–112, near the Ladysmith interchange.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 118–120, near the Thornburg interchange.

Monday – Tuesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Off ramp at the exit 118 interchange will close for paving. Drivers can exit I-95 northbound at exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Route 1 depending on their destination.

Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. On-ramp at the exit 118 interchange will close for paving. Drivers can access I-95 northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) or exit 110 (Ladysmith).

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 124–125. Beam placement for construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed and 4:30 a.m. All northbound lanes open.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Construction continues for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134 –136.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 minutes and 4:30 a.m. All lanes open.

Friday?– Saturday,?10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134–136.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday?– Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 139–142.

Stafford County: Route 1 Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 for milling and paving between the bridges over Potomac Creek and Layhill Road. Milling and paving will also occur during these times at the following intersections with Route 1: Enon Road and Cranes Corner Road and Centreport Parkway.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures for mobile operation to repair guardrail repair at multiple locations along Route 17 northbound and southbound in Stafford.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Crews will begin paving activities to resurface Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Crews will start by milling the existing pavement on Route 610 westbound near Mine Road, and will progress west toward Joshua Road. Once crews have reached Joshua Road, they will next work along Route 610 eastbound toward Mine Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mobile operation between Austin Ridge Drive and Winding Creek Road for roadway sweeping.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road) Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Flagging crew will alternate, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project. Read the release here.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound for paving between Market Street and Bakers Lane.

Route 3 at Orange Plank Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures at the intersection for traffic signal work as part of the project to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points that contribute to crashes. Read the news release.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between Latitude Street (shopping center entrance) and Glenwood Drive.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Paving between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Route 600 (Herndon Road) Sunday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Brock Road and Orange Plank Road with one-way alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Route 610 (Brock Road) Sunday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Herndon Road and Route 3 with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

Market Street: Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Market Street for paving between Route 1 and Spotsylvania Avenue.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive as part of a widening project.

—Virginia Department of Transportation