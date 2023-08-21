Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A warm start to the week today, with highs getting at or above normal for this time of year. Most areas should remain dry today, with an isolated shower possible later tonight, mainly across the Allegheny Highlands and northeast MD.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 6 mph.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.”

“Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 9 mph.”