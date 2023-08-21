Prince William schools reject transgender policies from state, will not change regulations

Insidenova.com: “Prince William County Schools are rejecting the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies on transgender students, saying its current policies are aligned with the Virginia Values Act’s prohibition on sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals’ decision in Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, which mandated that students have access to school facilities corresponding with their gender identity.”

“With Thursday’s announcement, Prince William County Schools joined several other Northern Virginia school divisions in its rejection of the updated VDOE policies. School systems in Fairfax, Alexandria and Arlington have said they won’t be updating their division-level policies to conform with VDOE’s guidance.”