New I-95 express lanes (FredEx) open

The Center Square: “Virginia’s long-awaited Interstate 95 express lanes were ceremonially opened during a ribbon-cutting led by political and transportation leaders, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Tim Kaine, who touted the project as a time-saver and economic boost to the region.”

“The 10 miles of new lanes, privately funded through Transurban in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will complete the stretch through Stafford County – notorious for being one of the nation’s worst spots for traffic congestion. Ground was broken in 2019. The new lanes in the major corridor serving north-south travelers between Maine and Florida are estimated to reduce commuting time between Fredericksburg and Washington by 35 minutes.”