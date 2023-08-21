NOVA Community College: “CAF RISE ABOVE Squadron (formerly known as the CAF Red Tail Squadron) is an educational outreach program that brings to life the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) – America’s first black military pilots and their support personnel.”

The visual exhibit will be featured at the Manassas Regional Airport from Aug. 22-27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The free RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit features a fully functional mobile theater that shows two original short films telling the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP, and the obstacles they both overcame to be able to serve their country during WWII.”

“The exhibit will include a restored P-51C Mustang – one of the Redtail airplanes made famous by the Tuskegee Airmen.”

The lead sponsor for the CAF RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit is the Epsilon Sigma Boule Foundation. The event is free and reservations are not required.

To learn more about the event, click here.