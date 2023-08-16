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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Sun and a few clouds with seasonable conditions today. Seasonable conditions will continue for the rest of the week.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.”

“Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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