Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Sun and a few clouds with seasonable conditions today. Seasonable conditions will continue for the rest of the week.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 6 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.”

“Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.”