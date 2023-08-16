Stafford nabs driver of car stolen from Prince William County

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Car Legends, 3860 Richmond Highway, 8/13, 5:03 p.m. Stolen Sedan Spotted. Deputy J.L. Jones was traveling on Richmond Highway when he located a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Prince William County earlier in the day. Deputy Jones conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who as it turns out, had a suspended driver’s license. He was detained as an officer from Prince William County responded to their location with warrants in hand for the driver. Custody of the driver was transferred to the Prince William officer, and the driver was issued a summons for driving without a driver’s license.”

“DUI: 7-Eleven, 25 Solomon Drive, 8/13, 10:26 p.m. Drunk Driver Detained. Sergeant B.U. Demirci was traveling on Warrenton Road when he observed a vehicle make an improper lane change. Sergeant Demirci conducted a traffic stop, and made contact with the driver who had bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to assist and observed the exact signs of intoxication. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was placed into handcuffs. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“FRAUD: Churchill Lane, 8/13, 2:04 p.m. Stafford Sheriff Scam. Deputy B.W. Gildea responded to a scam where the suspect was posing as the Sheriff’s Office. The fake sheriff informed the victim he missed jury duty and to avoid being arrested he needed to pay up.”

“LARCENY: 7-Eleven, 1 Commerce Parkway, 8/13, 2:03 a.m. Coffee Crook Caught. Deputy L.T. Ward responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male stole two cups of coffee. Deputy Ward was able to locate the now extremely awake suspect later on. He was charged with shoplifting and released on a summons. He was also trespassed from the business.”

“LARCENY: 7- Eleven, 3623 Richmond Highway, 8/14, 11:16 a.m. Deplorable Duo Disappeared. Deputy C.M. Ramirez responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male and juvenile female stopped in for some snacks. Instead of paying for their goods, they hid the goodies in a bag and walked out.

Cloud 99 Massage, 430 Chatham Heights Road, 8/14, 6:59 p.m. Missing Money Mystery. Deputy K.P. Hall responded to a larceny. Staff advised someone entered the rear door of the business and stole cash.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Buffalo Moe’s, 33 Wicomico Drive, 8/14, 4:42 p.m. Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated. Deputy J.D. Hurt responded to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance within the business. When Deputy Hurt arrived on scene, he made contact with the clearly intoxicated male who was attempting to leave in his vehicle. To avoid another DUI arrest, deputies suggested he get an Uber. The male did not like that suggestion and instead became argumentative and squared up to deputies. He was quickly placed in handcuffs. The suspect threatened to ‘crucify’ deputies during

his free ride to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was held until sober.”

“TRESPASS: Wawa, 15 Eustace Road, 8/13, 11:03 a.m. Wawa Woman Withdrawn. Deputy C.S. Harding and Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to a trespasser returning to the property. When they arrived on scene, they realized the female was rather familiar. Not only did Deputy Martinez trespass her from that Wawa earlier, but Deputy Harding also trespassed her from a different Wawa. She was arrested for trespassing and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.”