Town hall to tackle panhandling problem in Fairfax, Prince William

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson: “In their dedication to address pressing concerns within the community, Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity are pleased to extend an invitation to a virtual town hall event centered around the escalating issue of panhandling in Northern Virginia.”

“Panhandling has prompted community leaders from Fairfax County and Prince William to come together to explore viable solutions. The virtual town hall will provide a platform for an open dialogue among residents aiming to tackle this multifaceted issue with a shared approach.”

Event Details: