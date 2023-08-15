Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A cold front will push through today, bringing another round of afternoon thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong to severe.”

“Today: Scattered showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. North wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.”