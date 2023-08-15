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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A cold front will push through today, bringing another round of afternoon thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong to severe.”

“Today: Scattered showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. North wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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