Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Hot and humid air paired with an approaching warm front will result in thunderstorms later today. Some storms may become severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado all possible threats. ”

“Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 5 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 74. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tuesday: A chance of showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”