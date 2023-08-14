New school start times for Prince William

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Latanya McDade: “Across the county, staff are preparing for our students’ return to school on August 21. I am excited to share that due to our new school start times and staffing initiatives, we are anticipating only single-run bus routes for the start of the school year. This should enable fewer late arrivals and departures; however, typical back-to-school challenges will exist in the first few weeks as drivers and families get acclimated to their new bus routes. Bus schedules are available now in ParentVUE and StudentVUE. Please remember parents/guardians will need to complete the Back to School Packet with important emergency information before accessing class and bus information. Class schedules will be released for elementary schools this evening and for middle and high schools on the evening of August 16.”