Express Lanes extension to south Stafford to open Thursday, August 17

95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex): “The 10-mile mainline between Garrisonville Road and Route 17 is anticipated to open southbound at 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 17. The Lanes will be ready for northbound traffic the following morning, August 18, per normal summer reversal schedule. Remaining access points along the project corridor are anticipated to open late 2023.”

The extension runs from Garrisonville Road (Route 610) in North Stafford to Route 17 (Warrenton Road) near Fredericksburg. At the Stafford County Courthouse, Gov. Glen Youngkin will open the new lanes during a ceremony on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.