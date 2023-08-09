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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Low humidity & less wind today with highs in the 80s as high pressure sits south of the region. More clouds with shower & storm chances returning Thursday as a front approaches the region. Sun returns Friday with near normal temps for this time of year.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 7 mph.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind.”

“Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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