Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Low humidity & less wind today with highs in the 80s as high pressure sits south of the region. More clouds with shower & storm chances returning Thursday as a front approaches the region. Sun returns Friday with near normal temps for this time of year.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 7 mph.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind.”

“Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”