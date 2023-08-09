19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Route 1 crash

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On August 8th at approximately 12:54 p.m. deputies responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Eskimo Hill Road for a report of an auto accident. Deputies quickly arrived on scene to discover a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck. The 19-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the box truck was uninjured and remained on scene.”

“The preliminary investigation, along with crash scene evidence collected by our Traffic Safety Unit, indicated the motorcycle was traveling Northbound on Richmond Highway at a high rate of speed and struck the box truck as it turned left from Southbound Richmond Highway onto Eskimo Hill Road. Neither driver had enough reaction time to avoid the accident.”

“The motorcycle driver was identified as Fnu Sajid, of Stafford. The crash is still under investigation by Deputy W.J. Walker. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Sajid.”

Other crime news from Stafford County:

Stafford County Sheriff’s Department: “DRUGS: Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 8/7, 5:18 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a report of drug activity. Jail staff advised another law enforcement agency brought in an inmate for unrelated charges. During his intake process, the suspect asked jail staff if they ‘want a blunt’ before tossing suspected controlled substances to them. They politely declined, and seized the object for deputies. A warrant for felony by prisoner was obtained and served.”

“FRAUD: Winding Creek Road, 8/7, 5:23 p.m. The victim advised they made contact with someone on Facebook who was selling puppies. The seller requested $600 for a deposit. When the victim went up to Pennsylvania to meet the seller and they never showed, he contacted Deputy B.E. Vaughn to report the fraud.”

“LARCENY: 7-Eleven, 1 Commerce Parkway, 8/6, 3:29 a.m. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep responded to a larceny. Staff espresso-ed a man stole the perfect blend of a coffee and a snack. When confronted, the suspect was less than a cool bean and ‘flipped the bird’.”

“LARCENY: 7-Eleven, 1 Commerce Parkway, 8/7, 12:43 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a larceny. Staff once again espresso-ed a brewing burglary. The same suspect mentioned in the previous report returned for more coffee. Hopefully the suspect is caught before pumpkin spice season.”

“VANDALISM: Sierra Drive, 8/7, 1:42 p.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to a vandalism. The victim advised one of the windows of her vehicle was smashed.”