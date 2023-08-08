VDOT hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures to install pavement markers after recent paving at mile markers 111–112, near the Ladysmith interchange.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 118–120, near the Thornburg interchange.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 124–125. Beam placement for construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, 11:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals and 4:30 a.m. All northbound lanes open.

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134–136. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Two lanes closed at 10 p.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Friday?– Saturday,?10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 138– 140. Single lane closure.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday?– Friday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 140–142. Single lane closure.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 142–140. Single lane closure.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 139–137.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. Two lanes open and 10 a.m. All lanes open (except Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.).

Friday?– Saturday,?10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 139–137. Single lane closure.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 135–133.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. Two lanes open and 10 a.m. All lanes open.

Monday?– Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134–133 in local lanes. Single lane closure.

Monday?– Thursday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday?– Friday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 134–133. Single lane closure.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures with intermittent full stops at mile markers 125–124. Beam placement for construction of new Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

9 p.m. Single lane closed, 10 p.m. Two lanes closed, 11:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. Full, intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals and 4:30 a.m. All southbound lanes open.

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 122–119 for bridge inspection.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 119–117 for bridge inspection.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave at mile markers 108-104.

Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Guardrail repair at multiple locations along Route 17 northbound and southbound in Stafford. Mobile work. Single lane closures.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Crews will begin paving activities to resurface Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Crews will start by milling the existing pavement on Route 610 westbound near Mine Road, and will progress west toward Joshua Road. Once crews have reached Joshua Road, they will next work along Route 610 eastbound toward Mine Road. Travelers will encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Route 628 (American Legion Road) Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic near I-95 overpass. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1: Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound for traffic signal permit work between Hood Drive and Market Street. New signal installation for future Veterans Health Administration clinic.

Route 3 at Orange Plank Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures at the intersection for traffic signal work. Construction begins to modify the Route 3 and Orange Plank Road intersection. The project will install a new traffic pattern to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points that contribute to crashes. New signs, traffic signal equipment, and pavement markings will be installed to align with the new configuration. Work will be completed in late fall 2023. Read the news release.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between Germanna Point Drive/Hospital Boulevard and Cosner Drive/Old Dominion Parkway for shoulder paving. Flagging crew will direct traffic through the work zone.

Monday – Friday, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. Single lane closure between Latitude Street (shopping center entrance) and Glenwood Drive. Intermittent full traffic stops up to 15 minutes a time during bridge beam placement. Flaggers will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paving, pavement marking, and rumble strip placement between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.”

“Route 600 (Herndon Road) Sunday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Brock Road and Orange Plank Road with one-way alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

“Route 610 (Brock Road) Sunday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Herndon Road and Route 3 with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.

“Route 636 (Hood Drive) A one-way traffic pattern is in place on Hood Drive through June 2024. This is to provide space for crews to widen the road and add turn lanes at several intersections. Read the news release.

–Virginia Department of Transportation