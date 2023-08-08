Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Drying out & turning breezy today with lowering humidity as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will range from the 70s over the mountains to mid 80s out east. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s. Staying dry Wednesday with storm chances late week”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 6 mph.”