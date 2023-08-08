Sentara donates $25,000 to PWCCF Back-to-School Event

Sentara Health: “Sentara Health is a sponsor of the Prince William County Community Foundation’s (PWCCF) 2023 Back-to-School Community Event, contributing $25,000 through its Sentara Cares initiative.”

The 2022 Back-to-School Community Event drew more than 2,500 community members with over 40 sponsors. The event distributed 1,000 backpacks, 400 food boxes, and countless resources from community partners to families in Prince William County. PWCCF expects this year’s event to reach even more community members.

“The PWCCF Back-to-School Community Event taking place on August 11 and 12, 2023, celebrates the promise of the upcoming school year by connecting families and their students to valuable school resources, activities, and community supports to promote academic success.”

“The 2023 event has been expanded to two days and will include a Vaccination Clinic on August 11 in Woodbridge and Manassas (with dental screenings and cleanings at the Manassas location) for school-aged children.”

“Vaccination Clinics are on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in two locations: Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road., Woodbridge, and at Unity Braxton Middle School, 10100 Lomond Drive., Manassas. Currently, dental services will be available at the Manassas location, only.”

“On Saturday, August 12, the Back-to-School Community Health & Wellness Expo will feature free backpacks filled with school supplies, games, entertainment, food boxes, giveaways, and helpful information from a wide-range of community partners. In addition, the Sentara Family Health Connection Mobile Clinic will be on hand on Saturday to help families with their primary care health needs.”

“Community Health & Wellness Expo will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.”

Jeff Joyner, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center said, “Sentara Health is proud to be a sponsor for this year’s annual Community Back-to-School Event. At Sentara, we’re working to ensure that all members of our communities have access to resources they need to live healthy lives – and we want to make sure all children are prepared to succeed in the new school year, and we look forward to meeting families in the community on August 12.”

The event is free and open to children and parents in Prince William County.