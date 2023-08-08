Cyber Bytes Foundation and SolarWinds to host Technology Briefing Day

Cyber Bytes Foundation: “Cyber Bytes Foundation is proud to announce its partnership with SolarWinds to host the SolarWinds Technology Briefing Day on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.”

“The event will take place at the Quantico Cyber Hub, located at 1010 Corporate Drive, Stafford.”

“The event is free to attend, inviting customers and Federal IT enthusiasts for an experience to explore SolarWinds products. Attendees will spend the day alongside SolarWinds experts, gaining insights into the network and systems management portfolio, applications, databases, compliance, and state-of- the-art security products.”

“During the event, attendees will experience an analysis of SolarWinds products through technical deep dives, demonstrations of configuration and integration points, and will delve into deployment details.”

“The focus will be on implementing practices, addressing the challenges public sector organization encounter, particularly compliance and reporting demands.”

“Registration for the event is now open. Visit solarwinds_technologybriefingday.eventbrite.com to register.”