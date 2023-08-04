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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Drizzle to light rain along/east of I-95 continues through late morning. Clouds stick around for a good portion of the day. A few storms possible late this evening in northeast MD, some of which could be strong. Drier conditions this weekend. ”

“Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.”

“Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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