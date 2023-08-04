Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Drizzle to light rain along/east of I-95 continues through late morning. Clouds stick around for a good portion of the day. A few storms possible late this evening in northeast MD, some of which could be strong. Drier conditions this weekend. ”

“Today: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.”

“Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.”