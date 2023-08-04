Teens charged after shots fired inside house

Prince William County Police Department:

“Attempted Armed Robbery – On August 2 at 7:36 p.m., officers responded to Dona Bessy Pupuseria located at 10386 Festival Lane in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, walked to the register where he brandished a knife and demanded money. When another employee intervened, the accused fled the store without obtaining any money. While investigating the incident, officers located the accused nearby and detained him without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified Shane Davis LUCAS, was arrested. Arrested on August 2: Shane David LUCAS, 19, of 12911 Swedes Street in Fairfax. Charged with attempted robbery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 26 at 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10100 block of Broadsword Drive in Bristow (20136) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed

four male juveniles were inside the home when a firearm was discharged. Two of the juveniles quickly fled the home. The fired round struck a couch and interior wall. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. While investigating the incident, officers determined two of the juveniles were handling the firearm when a round was fired. The other two juveniles were in the room but were not involved in the incident. On August 2, following the investigation, officers obtained petitions for both suspects, identified as 15-year-old male juveniles. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in a formal action to be handled through the court process at a later date. Charged on August 2: [Juveniles] Two 15-year-old male juveniles of Bristow. Both charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained.”