Druknen fight on Briggs Lane

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “ASSAULT: Briggs Lane, 8/2, 1:51 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to an assault. When Deputy Jett arrived on

the scene, he was met by an extremely intoxicated male and another male enjoying some oatmeal. It was discovered the intoxicated male assaulted the other male after a short verbal disagreement. The intoxicated male was charged with public intoxication, as well as assault and battery. He was

held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Eastern View Drive, 8/2, 10:44 a.m. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded to a suspicious person. The caller advised they had footage of an unknown male attempting to unlawfully enter sheds on the

property. The suspect was described as an older white male with black hair.”

“LARCENY: Extra Space Storage, 2795 Richmond Highway, 8/2, 11:18 a.m. Sergeant K.P. Lytle responded to a larceny. The victim advised her storage unit was unlawfully entered and multiple items were stolen. Sergeant Lytle is investigating.”

“LARCENY: Weis, 50 Foreston Woods Drive, 8/2, 3:57 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male stole approximately $220 worth of items. Footage showed the suspect parking his black and gold Challenger in the fire lane before the larceny. Luckily, camera footage got a

good look at both his face and license plate.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 8/2, 10:32 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a disturbance. The caller advised there was a vomit covered male passed out in a vehicle. When Deputy Fulford arrived, he made contact with the male who had multiple signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional jail until sober.