VDOT travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

Virginia Department of Transportation: “I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 111-112, near the Ladysmith interchange.”

“Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single and double lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 118-120, near the Thornburg interchange.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. and double lane closure at 10 p.m. Full traffic stops between midnight-3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals.”

“Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Thursday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Single lane closure.”

“Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Single lane closure.”

“I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Single lane closure.”

“Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. and double lane closure at 10 p.m. Full traffic stops between midnight-3 a.m. for up to 30-minute intervals.”

“Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Single lane closure.”

“Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile markers 125–124. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. Construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.”

“Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling and paving. Single and double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave at mile markers 108-104.”

“Stafford County: Exit 133: I-95 Southbound Off-Ramp to Route 17 Northbound Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Ramp closure. The off-ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 17 northbound (exit 133B) toward Warrenton will be closed Wednesday night into early Thursday. Closing the ramp will allow crews to shift traffic on this ramp into its new pattern, controlled by a new traffic signal. Read the news release on this new ramp traffic pattern and traffic signal at the intersection with Route 17 northbound.”

“View the new pattern. A detour will be posted for drivers exiting I-95 southbound seeking Route 17 northbound: Exit 133A to Route 17 Business (Falmouth), Short Street, Thomas Lane and Olde Forge Drive to Route 17 northbound.”

“Route 1 Southbound: Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between South Campus Boulevard and Hospital Center Boulevard for permit work.”

“Route 17 Northbound and Southbound near I-95 Exit 133 Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Short Street. Traffic signal construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing. Starting late Sunday, July 30, a new traffic signal on Route 17 northbound will begin to flash to allow drivers to adjust to its presence. The signal will go into full color operation overnight Wednesday, Aug. 2, and will be active for the morning commute on Thursday, Aug. 3. Read the news release and view the new pattern.”

“Route 17 Northbound and Southbound: Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Guardrail repair at multiple locations along Route 17 northbound and southbound in Stafford. Mobile work. Single lane closures.”

“Route 628 (American Legion Road) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic near I-95 overpass. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Spotsylvania County: Route 1: Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound for traffic signal permit work between Hood Drive and Market Street. New signal installation for future Veterans Health Administration clinic.”

“Route 1 Southbound Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between River Run Parkway and Stonebridge Court for permit work.”

“Route 3 at Orange Plank Road: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures at the intersection for traffic signal work. Construction begins this week to modify the Route 3 and Orange Plank Road intersection. The project will install a new traffic pattern to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points that contribute to crashes. New signs, traffic signal equipment, and pavement markings will be installed to align with the new configuration.”

“Work will be completed in late fall 2023. Read the news release.”

“Route 17 (Mills Drive) Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between Germanna Point Drive/Hospital Boulevard and Cosner Drive/Old Dominion Parkway for shoulder paving. Flagging crew will direct traffic through the work zone.”

“Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.”

“Route 610 (Brock Road) Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Herndon Road and Route 3 with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.”

“Route 612 (Pawmunkey Road) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 606 and Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road) with one-way, alternating traffic directed through the work zone by a flagging crew.”

“Route 627 (Gordon Road) Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pavement marking work between Route 3 and Smith Station Road with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.”

“Route 636 (Hood Drive) One-way traffic pattern on Hood Drive through June 2024. This is to provide space for crews to widen the road and add turn lanes at several intersections. Read the news release.”

“Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway) Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Southpoint Parkway between Route 1 southbound and Pacific Drive as part of a widening project.”