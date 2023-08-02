VDOT erecting 100 signs on Route 218 in Stafford County

Virginia Department of Virginia: “Motorists may encounter daytime delays on Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford County and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County starting in August for a safety improvement project.”

“The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and contractor crews are replacing and installing approximately 100 signs and pavement safety messages over approximately 21 miles.”

“Transverse rumble strips were placed across the Route 218 travel lanes earlier this month in the area where flashing beacon signs will be placed in the coming weeks between Vertical Ridge Road and Ford Lane. The flashing beacon signs will warn drivers of an upcoming curve. A ‘Slow’ symbol was applied to the pavement in this area as well to warn of the upcoming curve.”

“Various safety signage will be replaced and installed, which will consist of curve warning signs and curve chevron signs to reduce the risk of crashes and improve safety. The new signage will provide additional warning and delineation at curves.”

“Crews will be working on the shoulder, but may have a flagging operation in some areas. Temporary portable rumble strips will be deployed to warn drivers to slow down as they approach a mobile work zone.”

“Weather permitting, crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The safety improvements are expected to be complete by late November 2023. Message boards will be posted in advance to notify motorists about the upcoming project.”

“The project’s contractors are CES Consulting, LLC; Dominion Energy; and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. The project cost is approximately $300,000, and it is being federally funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).”

“Route 218 carries approximately 4,000 vehicles a day, according to a 2021 VDOT traffic count.”