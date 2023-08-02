Tortino Mare closes its family-owned business in Manassas Park

Tortino Mare: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we are closing our doors here at Tortino Mare [120 Kent Village Square, Manassas Park].”

“From day one it has been our mission to share our passion for good food and for good company, bringing our talent and personality to create wonderful in our community. Our time together has been nothing less than amazing.”

“We want to thank you for your continued loyalty and support of our family-owned business. It has been an absolute pleasure to meet you, provide for you, and share your company among good eats and good times.”

“Our final day will be Sunday, July 30, 2023. We know this is a short notice but there never would have been a good time for us to say goodbye and close our doors. Until then, we’ll remain open with regular business hours. We welcome your business right up to the last day, as bittersweet as it may be.”

“This is not goodbye, but see you soon with a different flavor. Stay tuned for an opening date for the New Mexican restaurant in this location.”

“If you have any questions, or would like to continue to enjoy our services, you can reach us at 571-229-9455 through the end of the month. You can email us at [email protected] with your contact information so we can be sure to keep in touch.”