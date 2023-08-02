Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Hazy skies will continue today with mostly dry conditions expected.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 7 mph.”

“Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”