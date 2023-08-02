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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Hazy skies will continue today with mostly dry conditions expected.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 7 mph.”

“Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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