Stafford crime report: Thief puts hot dog in his pants

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “DUI: Cambridge Street, 7/28, 5:44 p.m. Multiple drivers called to report a vehicle swerving and zigzagging down Richmond Highway.”

“Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson located the weaving vehicle and conducted a traffic stop as Deputy S. Waheed responded to assist. The driver had glassy eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and admitted to consuming ‘a little bit’ of alcohol.”

“Even ‘a little bit’ is a bit too much. He was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“DUI: Intersection of Ferry Road and Kings Highway, 7/29, 1:01 a.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to an auto accident.”

“The victim had his vehicle rear ended while at the traffic light. The at fault driver advised she ‘wasn’t going fast at all’. Her statement might have been more convincing if she didn’t have the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.”

“On top of that, she advised she had no insurance and her inspection sticker was expired. She was charged with driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration, and expired inspection. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.”

“DUI: 17 Commuter Lot, 7/29, 10:09 p.m. Deputy D.L. Brookman responded to Walmart, located at 11 Village Parkway for an intoxicated man who was refusing to leave.”

“As Deputy Brookman responded, the man got into a vehicle and drove away. Deputy Brookman was able to locate the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver had nearly every sign of being impaired in the book and after some field sobriety tests, was arrested.”

“He was charged with driving under the influence second offense in five to ten years, refusal, and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“DUI: Intersection of Town and Country Drive and Ferry Road, 7/29, 10:22 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a drunk driver complaint.”

“The caller advised a vehicle was swerving and running off the road. Deputy Fulford located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and such slurred speech Deputy Fulford had a hard time understanding him.”

“After some field sobriety tests the driver was arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence, refusal, and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.”

“LARCENY: Kingsland Drive, 7/28, 3:40 p.m. The victim reported his 110cc Pocket Bike, valued at approximately $1,000, was stolen. For now, it might seem like bike bon voyage, but Deputy J.T. Davidson is investigating.

“7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 7/28, 11:47 p.m. Deputy R.J. Kemp responded to a report of a stolen dog. Staff advised a male came into the store and stole a hot dog. Camera footage showed the suspect conceal the hot dog in his pants before going for a walk outside the store.”

“LARCENY: Ulta Beauty, 1150 Stafford Market Place, 7/29 11:27 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to another shoplifting case. Staff showed camera footage from July 27th of two individuals stealing

over $7,000 worth of items.”

“LARCENY: ABC, 50 North Stafford Complex, 7/29, 1:46 p.m. Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a report of an alcohol theft. Staff advised despite the blistering temperatures, they observed a female within the store with a jacket. Moments later the suspect stashed a nearly $30 bottle of alcohol in her jacket before fleeing. Staff was able to obtain her license plate which helped Deputy Eastman

identify and locate the suspect. She was issued a summons for larceny.”

“WARRANT SERVED: Giant, 317 Worth Avenue, 7/28, 8:48 p.m. A wanted Stafford man knew of Stafford deputy’s reputation finding wanted people, and instead turned himself in.”

“Deputy R.J. Kemp picked up the man wanted for burglary and possession of burglary tools and transported him to Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was held on a $2,000 secured bond.”