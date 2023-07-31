Woodbridge candidate claims votes were manipulated in election

InsideNova: “An unsuccessful candidate in the 19th District House of Delegates primary claims the results were illegitimate and has asked that Democratic leaders nominate her instead, a move that party operatives say they’re legally unable to do.”

“Woodbridge resident and former FBI employee Makya Little lost her party’s nomination to Prince William County Historical Commission member and Woodbridge native Rozia Henson by 49 votes.”

“However, she claimed Democratic Party leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties violated “party rules in a manner that manipulated voters to ensure their desired outcome.”

Meanwhile, Maria Martin, a Republican seeking the 29th District Virginia State Senate seat in Prince William and Stafford counties, is appealing her appeal for a recount, saying she’s unhappy about the recount process.

The recount upheld Nikki Rattray Baldwin’s two-vote victory over Martin in a June 20, 2023, Republican Party Primary Election.