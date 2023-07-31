Supervisors earmark $1.2 million for solar projects

Prince William County: “The Prince William Board of County Supervisors allocated $1.2 million from the county’s year-end savings to help cut the cost of residential solar installation that will save consumers money. The one-time Fee Reduction Program for Residential Solar Projects will waive all county fees associated with residential solar installation to incentivize residents and solar contractors to install solar equipment on houses in the county. The program will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.”

“‘I really believe this is going to be an additional incentive on top of the county tax reduction and the federal tax credit, specifically because it takes that cost away from the permitting side,’ said Mandi Spina, acting director of the county’s Department of Development Services.”

“In 2016, the county’s Department of Development Services received 14 applications for solar projects; applications for solar projects jumped to 1,087 in 2022. From calendar year 2021 to 2022, Development Services saw a 297-percent increase in the number of solar applications.”