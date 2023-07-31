Social media post leads to fight amongst teens in Park Ridge

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “ASSAULT: Park Ridge Subdivision, 7/26, 6:21 p.m. Deputy C.C. Crossett responded to an assault. It was discovered two juveniles engaged in a fight that was caused by social media posts.”

“Criminal complaints for assault and battery were filed for both juveniles.

River Crest Way, 7/26, 8:11 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a neighbor dispute. The victim advised her neighbor’s daughter spit and spat on her after a verbal disagreement. The investigation is ongoing.”

“FRAUD: Frasier Drive, 7/26, 9:45 a.m. Deputy C.M. Ramirez responded to a scam. The victim advised he was attempting to sell vehicle parts on Facebook when an interested party reached out.”

“The interested party stated he would buy the parts if the victim used a certain company to handle the delivery of the items. The company demanded money using CashApp due to ‘delays’.”

“While speaking to Deputy Ramirez, the victim received another call from the so-called company advising they would like the money as soon as possible so they could buy some coffee as well.”

“FRAUD: Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 7/26, 12:44 p.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded to the lobby for a scam report.”

“The victim advised he was contacted with a job offer. To start the process, the suspect informed the victim he would receive a check and that he needed to send it to a Zelle account. Immediately after doing so, the victim received notice from his bank the check was fraudulent.”

“LARCENY: Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 7/26, 4:26 p.m. Store staff had their peaceful break interrupted when they observed a male leave the store with unpaid merchandise.”

“After noticing this, staff reviewed footage to discover the suspect stole nearly $390 worth of items. Deputy X.D. Bates is investigating.”

“LARCENY: Howell Library, 806 Lyons Boulevard, 7/26, 7:40 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a larceny. The victim advised his electric BMX bike was there one moment, the next it had vanished like a ghost.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: McLane Company, 56 McLane Drive, 7/26, 10:09 p.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a call of an intoxicated person. A security guard on scene advised there was an unknown male on scene who appeared intoxicated.”

“When Deputy Leon arrived, he made contact with the suspect who had slurred speech and constricted pupils. The suspect advised he was on his lunch break and needed to get back to work soon.”

“Considering the late time and lack of lunch meat, Deputy Leon arrested

him for public intoxication. During a search of his person, four cans of beer weren’t located on the wall, but in his pants, along with a suspected controlled substance. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“VANDALISM: Old Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, 75 Moncure Lane, 7/26, 4:19 p.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to a suspicious person complaint in the area.”

“While there he discovered two windows of the school broken. While investigating, a male approached Deputy Edwards admitting to the destruction. He advised the damages occurred while playing basketball. The not so slam dunk incident may result in charges.”