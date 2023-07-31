Prince William, Manassas to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Prince William police: “The Prince William County Police Department will participate in the annual National Night Out celebration this year on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, and encourages County residents to lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights, and spend the evening outside with their neighbors as a symbol that they care about their neighborhoods.”

“National Night Out – coordinated by the Community Engagement Section of the Police Department – creates healthy neighborhoods block by block by helping neighbors know one another, celebrate community, and take steps to make neighborhoods safer for all residents.”

“Additionally, National Night Out helps build positive relationships between the community and their Police Department. Neighborhood Watch programs, and National Night Out, help to create a neighborhood network to prevent crime and enhance the quality of life in the County.”

“Watches throughout the County will host motorcade stops and invite police officers and other law enforcement personnel for refreshments. Join us, won’t you?”

In Manassas, police will welcome residents on the lawn of the newly reopened Manassas Museum between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

In Stafford County, the sheriff’s office celebrates National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3, 2023.