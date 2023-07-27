Stafford County Sheriff’s report: Fake Geek Squad

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “FRAUD: Hope Road, 7/25, 7:16 p.m. Deputy J.J. Suh responded to a fraudulent Geek Squad. The victim advised he made contact with someone posing as Geek Squad for help with his computer.”

“The geeky scammer advised he would refund the victim’s membership, but in doing so claimed he returned too much money to the victim and the victim would have to pay it back by gift cards.”

“Once this was done, the scammer threatened to lock the victim’s bank account if he did not provide more. As the victim was purchasing more gift cards at CVS, staff there informed him of the potential scam.”

“LARCENY: Limestone Way, 7/25, 8:33 a.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to a vehicle break in.”

“The victim advised her vehicle was unlawfully entered, and had $1,200 in cash and her laptop stolen during the dead of night.”

“LARCENY: Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 7/25, 1:45 p.m. Deputy B.W. Gildea responded to a larceny. Staff advised there was a less than cooperative female attempting to steal approximately $1,500 worth of items.”

“The suspect quickly fled the store in a gray Honda sedan before deputies arrived. Staff advised the female stated she could not get caught again during her escape. Considering the suspect left her driver’s license in the store, it is only a matter of time before she is caught again.”

“LARCENY: Tarleton Way, 7/25, 4:21 p.m. Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded to a porch pirate report.”

“The victim received confirmation and a picture from Amazon that her package was delivered; however, when she returned home, no packages were in sight.”

“DUI: Mary Washington Primary Care, 10 Stafford Lakes Parkway, 7/21, 8:40 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road when she observed a vehicle with a registration two years old.”

“Deputy Hubbard conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The 36-year-old driver had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, yet he originally denied drinking. This not being Deputy Hubbard’s first rodeo she inquired more about his drinking and discovered he consumed ‘three tall beers at B dubs’.”

“He was charged with driving under the influence second offense in five to ten years, expired registration, and failure to inspect a vehicle. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.”

“DUI: 200 block of Cambridge Street, 7/22, 12:43 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett observed a vehicle traveling 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Deputy Jett conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the 19-year-old driver. The driver advised she consumed five shots of vodka and smoked a “J” while skating in Fredericksburg.”

“She was promptly skated to Rappahannock Regional Jail where she was

charged with driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, and speeding. She was held until sober.”

“DUI: Intersection of Richmond Highway and Courage Lane, 7/22, 3:17 a.m. The recently promoted Sergeant E.E. West observed a vehicle traveling 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.”

“She further observed the vehicle swerve over the double yellow line and nearly strike another deputy’s cruiser head-on. Sergeant West conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the 30-year-old driver. Not only did

the driver show signs of being intoxicated, there was a half empty beer in the center console.”

“The driver was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain the lane of travel, and drinking while driving. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“LARCENY: ABC, 356 Garrisonville Road, 7/21, 7:33 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to the mysterious case of the Hennessy hooligan. Staff advised a male, approximately 18 to 25 years old, stole a bottle of Hennessy before quickly fleeing the area.”

“Unfortunately, Captain Morgan was unable to assist in the investigation.”

“LARCENY: Wawa, 15 Eustace Road, 7/21, 8:16 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to a report of even more alcohol being stolen.”

“Staff advised one male stole cans of beer, while another stole some tasty snacks. While reviewing footage, Deputy Steffenhagen received notice by other units that they had located one of the suspects. The suspect still had the tasty evidence on his person, as well as, he was wanted out of Stafford County for two counts of failure to appear.”

“He was arrested for shoplifting and served on his outstanding warrants. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The second male involved was not yet located.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: PetSmart, 27 South Gateway Drive, 7/21, 9:18 a.m. Deputy N.D. Fonseca responded to the store, but not to pick up a feline companion.”

“Staff advised there was a man who smelled like alcohol that was acting ‘a fool’. When Deputy Fonseca arrived, the male had wandered over to Target. The suspect had obvious signs of being intoxicated as he mumbled incomprehensible phrases.”

“The suspect was arrested for public intoxication and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Choptank Road, 7/21, 10:36 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a report of an intoxicated person. The caller advised there was an intoxicated woman walking in the middle of the road.”

“When Deputy Osborn arrived, he located the intoxicated female who advised she had ‘enough’ to drink. She did in fact have enough to be arrested for public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Florence Lane, 7/22, 5:05 a.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor responded yet another alcohol involved incident. Deputy Trainor made contact with the suspect who advised he consumed multiple beers

and had fallen over multiple times.”

“The suspect had clear signs of intoxication and was arrested for public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Anvil Road, 7/22, 7:22 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a report of disturbance. Deputy Hubbard made contact with the suspect who showed signs of being under the influence.”

“While conversing with the suspect, it was discovered he was wanted out of Spotsylvania. He was subsequently placed into handcuffs. At the magistrate’s office, the suspect was very adamant that he was not caught, but he gave himself up to a ‘pretty face’.”

“He was charged with public intoxication and served on his outstanding warrant. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“THREATS: Saint David’s Court, 7/21, 5:45 p.m. The victim received text messages from someone claiming to be the owner of some escort girls.”

“This owner advised the victim owed him money and he could pay either ‘the easy way or hard way’. The commonly used villainous line did not overly worry the victim considering he had no contact with any escorts. Deputy S.A. Edwards is investigating.”