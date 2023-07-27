‘Heron’s Haven’ wins Occoquan ‘Name the Island’ contest

Town of Occoquan: “Congratulations to Tom and Mary Craig, whose submission “Heron’s Haven” was selected by the Occoquan Town Council from more than forty entries submitted in the inaugural “Name the Island” contest held during Occoquan’s Riverfest and Craft Show in June.”

“The contest, which will be held annually at Riverfest, asked participants to submit a name for the island adjacent to the Route 123 bridge that sits on the remains of a dike built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1893. A sign will be placed on the island designating it as “Heron’s Haven” and displaying Tom and Mary’s names through June 30, 2024.”

“After a new name is selected from entries during 2024’s Riverfest and Craft Show, the “Heron’s Haven” sign will be given to Tom and Mary.”