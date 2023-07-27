Driver ‘sat through a green light approximately five times’

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A 23-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested Sunday morning when he introduced his vehicle to a traffic light pole after consuming three bottles of alcohol.”

“On July 23rd at approximately 1:35 a.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Mine Road for a report of a possible drunk driver. The reporting party advised she was behind a vehicle that sat through a green light approximately five times.”

“When her patience ran out, she pulled up next to the vehicle to discover the driver was passed out. When Deputy Osborn arrived on scene, the vehicle was still unmoved; however, that quickly changed.”

“Before Deputy Osborn could exit his vehicle, the suspect vehicle proceeded through the red traffic signal. Deputy Osborn followed the vehicle as it continued to the intersection of Doc Stone Road. Instead of turning while in the right turn lane, the suspect vehicle continued straight and directly into the traffic light pole. The driver was not injured from the crash.”

“The driver had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and glassy, bloodshot eyes. The driver admitted to consuming three bottles while driving, as well as, the empty bottles were located within the vehicle.”

“The driver was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, and reckless driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”